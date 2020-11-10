COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 1,169 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 115,989 confirmed cases and 6,455 people have died.

There are 540 people in hospital (an increase of 13), including 76 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

The Eastern Townships region of Quebec will become the latest region to enter the red zone, with most new restrictions taking effect as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

People in the region will have to follow tougher health guidelines including not gathering with people they don't live with — unless they live alone, in which case they can have one visitor at a time.

Restaurant dining rooms and fitness centres will also have to close.

While most measures will come into effect at midnight Thursday, those involving schools and sports will begin on Friday.

Also today, the Quebec government will have an update on the COVID-19 situation. Premier François Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé and public health director Horacio Arruda will have a news conference at 1 p.m.

What you can and can't do at Quebec's highest alert level 4:01 Most Quebecers are now living inside a red zone. But just what does that mean? 4:01

Top COVID-19 stories today