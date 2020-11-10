COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
Sherbrooke prepares to enter red zone, update expected from provincial government
- Quebec reported 1,169 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 115,989 confirmed cases and 6,455 people have died.
- There are 540 people in hospital (an increase of 13), including 76 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
The Eastern Townships region of Quebec will become the latest region to enter the red zone, with most new restrictions taking effect as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
People in the region will have to follow tougher health guidelines including not gathering with people they don't live with — unless they live alone, in which case they can have one visitor at a time.
Restaurant dining rooms and fitness centres will also have to close.
While most measures will come into effect at midnight Thursday, those involving schools and sports will begin on Friday.
Also today, the Quebec government will have an update on the COVID-19 situation. Premier François Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé and public health director Horacio Arruda will have a news conference at 1 p.m.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- What happens when COVID-19 crashes a birthday party? We examine an outbreak in Laval and what we can learn from it.
- Concerned about possible COVID-19 outbreaks, CBSA is freeing most migrants from detention centres
- This is how some businesses and schools are dealing with airborne COVID-19 and preparing for a winter indoors.
- The CBC's business unit asks how long can interest rates stay low once a vaccine arrives?
- Here's everything you need to know about getting the flu shot this year.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.