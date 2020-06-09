COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

The latest:

Quebec has 53,047 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,98 4 people have died, an increase of 198 cases and six deaths from a day earlier.

There are 979 people in hospital (an increase of seven), including 121 in intensive care (a decrease of seven). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Small indoor gatherings and dining in restaurants will be allowed, with certain restrictions, starting June 15 in most of the province and June 22 in Montreal.

Restaurants set to reopen

Dine-in restaurants will be allowed to reopen starting June 15 in most of the province and June 22 in the Montreal, Joliette and l'Épiphanie regions.

But Montreal chef Normand Laprise doesn't know how he'll get his restaurants ready in time for reopening day now that he has a laundry list of public health restrictions to follow.

Customers will have to stay two metres apart from anybody they don't live with and staff will be expected to do the same, wearing face coverings in the kitchen while preparing food and disinfecting surfaces regularly.

Long-term care homes not out of the woods yet, experts say

Quebec finally appears to be getting a handle on the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care homes.

At the height of the crisis in mid-May, nearly half of the 412 long-term care centres in Quebec, known as CHSLDs, were dealing with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

By the start of this week, only 23 per cent were dealing with an active case.

Still, experts warn several issues still need to be addressed if the province is to avoid further outbreaks in long-term care homes.

Small indoor gatherings will be permitted

Small indoor gatherings of up to 10 people will also be allowed as of June 15 in most of the province and June 22 in the Montreal, Joliette and l'Épiphanie regions.

As is the case for outdoor gatherings, indoor gatherings should only include members of three households.

Visitors should continue to keep a safe distance from each other and make sure to clean surfaces.