Quebec's first probable case of COVID-19 detected in Montreal: Radio-Canada sources

Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann has called an impromptu news conference Thursday at 8 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Sources have told Radio-Canada that McCann will announce that Montreal has its first probable COVID-19, or coronavirus, case.

Earlier today, Quebec's Health Ministry said it had 15 people under investigation.

The ministry said a probable case of COVID-19 is determined by several factors, including a body temperature reading of more than 38 C and meeting COVID-19 exposure criteria.

A probable case must be confirmed by Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a global health emergency. More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have been detected since the virus emerged in the Hubei province of China last month.

In Canada, there are currently 13 confirmed cases, with the latest reported this morning.

