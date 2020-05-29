COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

The latest:

Quebec has 49,702 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 4,302 people have died, an increase of 563 cases and 74 deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,331 people in hospital (a decrease of 47), including 178 in intensive care (a decrease of six). Here's a guide to the numbers .

Quebec's courts and other tribunals can resume activities June 1 .

If Montrealers fail to follow public health guidelines, the metropolitan area could see a dangerous spike in hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 by July, according to the latest projections by government-affiliated experts.

The projections also suggest that if, on the other hand, a large majority of Montrealers continue to adhere to the guidelines — such as keeping two metres apart and wearing masks — it is possible to contain the spread of the virus while resuming some economic activities.

Researchers linked to Quebec's public health research institute, the INSPQ, presented their findings late Thursday.

Self-isolation at rooming house

The executive director of a downtown Montreal rooming house wants public health officials to improve their approach to isolating COVID-19 patients after a resident there tested positive and had no place else to go.

The non-profit Vilvavi runs two rooming houses in Montreal and another in Quebec City, offering programs designed to help vulnerable people regain their autonomy.

Residents have their own rooms with kitchenettes, but they share bathroom facilities.

Patient attendant dies in Gatineau

An employee at CHSLD Lionel-Émond in Gatineau, Que., has died of COVID-19, the first health-care worker in western Quebec to fall victim to the respiratory illness.

The 56-year-old man's union said he worked for the local health authority, CISSSO, for 26 years. He died Wednesday night.

The man is the fifth patient attendant in Quebec to die from the virus.

