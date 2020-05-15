COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

The latest:

Quebec has 40,724 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,351 people have died.

There are 1,834 people in hospital (a decrease of 42) and 190 people in intensive care (a decrease of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Schools in the Montreal area will not reopen until September; daycares won't open until June 1.

Starting May 20, individual, non-contact sports can resume across the province.

Travel restrictions to Quebec's North Shore have been extended to May 31.

While travel restrictions have been lifted in much of the province, people hoping to go camping this weekend will have to wait.

Normally, the camping season kicks off Victoria Day long weekend. But, so far, the government isn't giving the green light to campground owners to open.

The Camping Quebec association is disappointed and believes it is possible to respect physical distance on campgrounds.

Some outdoor activities are allowed, like hiking and fishing in some areas.

Montreal remains the country's epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city has 20,633 confirmed cases and 2,154 people have died as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

27-year-old Montrealer youngest to have died from virus in Quebec

The list of victims now includes a 27-year-old woman — the youngest person yet in the province to die from COVID-19.

The woman's mother is a nurse at Notre Dame Hospital, and is now in critical condition with the virus. Health officials are trying to determine if she caught the disease at work.

COVID-19's toll on poor neighbourhoods

People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic on Thursday in Montréal-Nord. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

As the virus continues to spread in the city and community transmission is on the rise, Montreal's poorest neighbourhoods are being devastated by its effects.

Montréal-Nord resident Marie Missoule Michaud's 39-year-old partner died April 30 after what she is certain were complications from the virus, though he was never ultimately tested because his death was so sudden.

Michaud said she wanted to share her family's story because so many others in her neighbourhood are experiencing similar loss.

Her cousin — a patient attendant working through a placement agency — tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Her cousin infected her father-in-law, who lived with her, and he died in early May.

"I'm in pain like everyone else," she says. "It's not just me."

Other info you should know

Quebec workplace health and safety board investigators are looking into CHSLD Vigi Mont-Royal, a long-term care home in Town of Mount Royal, where experts found particles of virus in the air of some rooms and a faulty ventilation system.