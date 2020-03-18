COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

There are 74 confirmed cases in Quebec, up from 50 on Monday.

Canada and the United States are in talks to close the border to travellers while allowing some commercial traffic to continue.

Quebec now has 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Premier François Legault has called for young people to stop socializing. Héma-Québec is also celebrating the fact that people are giving blood, but is also calling for more donations.

On the island of Montreal, the city administration is pitching in to help a major food bank stay operational during the pandemic.

Moisson Montreal, the city's biggest food bank, said it depends on 85 volunteers a day — many of whom are following government directives and staying home — to serve its 160,000 clients.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said city employees who were unable to go to work because of shutdowns will be redeployed to assist Moisson Montreal instead.

And in national news, multiple sources have confirmed that Canada and the United States are in talks to close the southern border to travellers while still allowing the flow of some commercial goods.

The Quebec government is expected to give a daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation at 1 p.m. today. We will carry that news conference here live and on the CBC Montreal Facebook page.