COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Recreational and leisure sites are closed until further notice, including bars, gyms and movie theatres.

The Assembly of Quebec Catholic Bishops is recommending all church events be cancelled or postponed, including funerals, marriages and baptisms .

be cancelled or postponed, . The STM is maintaining regular bus and Metro service with increased cleaning procedures.

Previously, tests had only been sent to the province's Public Health Laboratory in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, in Montreal's West Island. Now, seven other medical centres and hospitals will be able to analyze results as well.

"We will do that — test, test, test," said Quebec's director of public health, Horatio Arruda, Monday. "The transmission here is still at its beginning. I'm not telling you there is no transmission ... but we will soon be testing, testing, and testing."

This comes a day after Montreal public health officials said there was likely community transmission in the city that hasn't been detected.

Public health officials with the city will also be present at Trudeau airport today, creating an additional checkpoint for arriving passengers to inform them about COVID-19.

Public health workers will hand out flyers with details about how travellers should self-isolate, as well as recommendations for tracking their symptoms.

Montreal's Trudeau airport is now one of only four airports in the country where international flights will be allowed to land.

The Quebec government will give a daily update on COVID-19 in the province at 1 p.m. Montreal will also have its own briefing at 3 p.m. CBC will carry both news conferences live here and on CBC Montreal's Facebook page.