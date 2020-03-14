COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Saturday

All schools, universities, daycares and CEGEPs in Quebec will be closed for two weeks starting Monday .

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to give another update on COVID-19 in the province Saturday afternoon.

As of Saturday morning, Quebec still had 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with another 646 people under investigation. Over a thousand tests have been conducted and come back negative so far.

Legault tried to ease panic during a press conference on Friday, saying the province does not expect a shortage of essentials such as food and toilet paper.

"You may worry about getting the coronavirus, but don't worry about getting food this week or the week after," he said.

The resale site Kijiji told CBC Friday it is temporarily banning listings for hand sanitizer, masks, disinfectant wipes and toilet paper. People have been reportedly reselling the supplies with inflated prices.

Meanwhile, organizations serving Montreal's homeless population are scrambling to remain operational, bracing for a volunteer shortage while still hoping to provide food and shelter to those in need.

"If push comes to shove, we will call the federal government and ask for the army," said Richard Daneau, executive director of the city's largest food bank, Moisson Montréal.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, all indoor events with over 250 people have been banned. All schools and universities are also closed for two weeks starting Monday.

Montreal's public transit authority, the STM, is still operational and maintaining schedules. Ferries in the province are limiting passengers to 250 to comply with the province's directive. People are asked to stay in their cars during the voyage.

Municipal services in Montreal are closed until further notice, including arenas, libraries, pools and sports centres, as well as the Planetarium and the Botanical Gardens. The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is also closed until March 30.

However, in Quebec City, public infrastructure will remain open for now, but limited to 250 people at a time.

Montreal's regional health agencies also announced they are restricting visits in hospitals and long-term care facilities. In some facilities, visits are banned entirely. Potential visitors are encouraged to check what restrictions are in place.

The Assembly of Québec Catholic Bishops have also cancelled Saturday and Sunday masses across the province for the foreseeable future.

Here's what you need to know about preparing for COVID-19:

If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, call 1-877-644-4545 before heading to a hospital or a clinic to seek testing. The government is asking people not to call 811.

The Quebec government is also posting up-to-date information on this website.