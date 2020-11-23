Concern as Maimonides Geriatric Centre faces another COVID-19 outbreak

The Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte Saint-Luc has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with 40 new infections. Now an advocacy group is calling on Quebec to step in and help.

Over the weekend, 10 more residents of the long-term care facility tested positive for COVID-19 and, as of last week, more than a dozen staff members were in self-isolation after testing positive, says a group of family and friends in an open letter to the province's top officials.



The letter is signed by members of the Maimonides Family Advocacy Group, a group of family members and caregivers that formed through social media in the early days of the pandemic. The group is focused on helping residents of the centre, and pushing government officials to do more to help.

The shortage of nurses and caregivers has led to workers moving between floors, likely spreading the disease further, the letter states.



The group says much more needs to be done to protect residents.



"Collectively, you claimed to have learned from mistakes made during the first wave," the letter says.



"It is time to take those lessons learned and put them into practice in Maimonides and other CHSLDs across Quebec, before countless other vulnerable seniors suffer and die in long-term care."



According to provincial data, there were three new cases in the last 24 hours at the centre, bringing the total of infected residents up to 11.8 per cent of the centre's capacity.



The regional health authority, CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, has yet to comment on the situation.

The centre was hit hard by the first wave and 74-year-old resident Beverly Spanier worries the home has not learned from its mistakes.

"We went through all this before," she said. She thinks the virus will continue to spread unless those who are positive are moved into a hospital.