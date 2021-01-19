Citing threat from COVID-19 variants, Quebec calls on Ottawa to ban flights to the sun

Flights continue to arrive at Quebec's airports from sunshine destinations every day and Premier François Legault wants it to stop.

He is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately ban all non-essential travel, adding "we can talk about what non-essential means."

"Going to Cancun ... and partying by the pool, I'm very sorry but that's not essential," Legault told a news conference.

He also demanded that, in the interim, Ottawa go further in enforcing its quarantine policy, saying the current system of checking up on people with automated calls simply isn't enough.

The main reason for demanding stiffer measures — Ottawa has already tightened quarantine rules, increased fines for scofflaws and acceded to Quebec's demand that travellers produce a negative COVID-19 test before flying home — is the threat of more infectious coronavirus variants from Europe, South America and Africa.

Although Legault also suggested by implication that it may already be too late to prevent them from arriving entirely: the province has detected another case of the highly transmissible U.K. variant.

At a news conference of his own earlier, Trudeau urged Canadians travelling for pleasure to cancel their plans and he raised the prospect of tighter restrictions. At the same time, he said there are legal limits to what Ottawa can do, given constitutional guarantees on the freedom of movement.

Legault said if the federal government isn't willing to crack down further on travellers, his government will. He declined to delve into specifics on what that might entail. Airports are a federal jurisdiction.