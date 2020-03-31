Families fear for seniors in care after 1 death, 21 cases linked to COVID-19 in LaSalle facility

One person has died and upwards of 20 residents are likely infected with COVID-19 at a public seniors' home in LaSalle.

On top of the death announced yesterday, there are at least 11 other confirmed cases and 10 more suspected cases at CHSLD LaSalle, according to the union representing health workers.

Staff at the CHSLD have moved more than 200 residents to the same floor in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus, and some staff members have been sent home to quarantine.

With 66 cases in all, the borough of LaSalle has been identified as one of several hot spots on the island by Montreal's public health agency.

Peter Wheeland's 85-year-old father Ken Wheeland is a resident at CHSLD LaSalle.

With reports of a death and a large number of cases at his father's residence, Wheeland said his stress level is rising.

"The entire family is feeling quite overwhelmed by this. I'm still kind of flabbergasted that after two weeks we haven't been able to actually have a conversation with my father."

Peter Wheeland said he's anxious to get in touch with his parents. (Peter Wheeland/Facebook)

With the government banning all visits to long-term care homes, Wheeland hasn't been able to see either of his parents during the pandemic.

"We're literally afraid that he thinks we've abandoned him because he hasn't seen us," he said.

For 62 years, his parents were always together — even at a private care home, the CHSLD Herron in Dorval.

But that changed two weeks ago when his father's condition deteriorated and was quickly moved to a public facility.

"It was heartbreaking. My mother didn't even get a chance to say goodbye to him."

Seniors aged 70 and older are among the most vulnerable to the virus and have been told not to leave their residences unless absolutely necessary.

In some long-term care facilities, residents are not being allowed to leave their rooms as a preventive measure.

Wheeland said that residents at the CHSLD LaSalle were supposed to get tablets so they could communicate with their support systems, but a social worker told him on Monday that the tablets have not arrived yet.

Residents left waiting for basic care

Wheeland also has cause for concern about his 87-year-old mother Connie's residence in Dorval.

Just last weekend, he was told three people there tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility took the necessary protocols to quarantine people who may have been exposed, but that lead to staffing shortages.

Wheeland told CBC that his mother had to wait for basic care and sometimes go without.

"She felt she had to choose between having her diapers changed or having her colostomy bag changed."

In an email, the CHSLD Herron said it has been working with the local health authority to restore staffing levels.

On Monday, Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann announced $133 million in emergency money to help ease the strain on seniors' homes and long-term care facilities.