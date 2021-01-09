COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 3,127 new cases on Saturday and 41 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 226,233 confirmed cases and 8,647 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,392 people in hospital (a decrease of 11), including 206 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

13,101 doses of vaccine were administered Thursday, for a total of 75,123.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

As the Legault government gets set to impose a four-week overnight curfew in Quebec this evening, the province is reporting more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The curfew goes into effect at 8 p.m., and will affect all regions of the province but the far north.

It's a state of affairs Premier François Legault is defending as unpleasant, but necessary.

In an open letter on his Facebook page, Legault said "I consider the situation critical, and it requires a shock treatment."

With hospitals in many areas, including greater Montreal, reaching the breaking point, the government is making a desperate effort to stop COVID-19 from spreading in the community.

The point, Legault writes, "is to prevent gatherings, even the smallest ones. It's the addition of all the small breaches of the rules is what feeds the virus. Anybody can catch it and give it to a loved one."

Legault added that while vaccination of vulnerable populations continues to ramp up, it's no time to get complacent. It will take several more weeks for those at greatest risk to be immunized.

"Our battle is ending, and like a long marathon the final kilometres are the hardest. I'm begging you to make this one last effort," he said.

According to the Health Ministry, the province plans to vaccinate 250,000 people on its priority list between now and Feb. 8, when the enhanced lockdown measures are expected to be lifted.

More specifically, the province plans to reach its target of vaccinating 75 per cent of CHSLD residents, or 30,000 people, by Jan. 25.

Top COVID-19 stories today