COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Provincewide curfew goes into effect at 8 p.m. tonight
- Quebec reported 3,127 new cases on Saturday and 41 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 226,233 confirmed cases and 8,647 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,392 people in hospital (a decrease of 11), including 206 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
- 13,101 doses of vaccine were administered Thursday, for a total of 75,123.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
As the Legault government gets set to impose a four-week overnight curfew in Quebec this evening, the province is reporting more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
The curfew goes into effect at 8 p.m., and will affect all regions of the province but the far north.
It's a state of affairs Premier François Legault is defending as unpleasant, but necessary.
In an open letter on his Facebook page, Legault said "I consider the situation critical, and it requires a shock treatment."
With hospitals in many areas, including greater Montreal, reaching the breaking point, the government is making a desperate effort to stop COVID-19 from spreading in the community.
The point, Legault writes, "is to prevent gatherings, even the smallest ones. It's the addition of all the small breaches of the rules is what feeds the virus. Anybody can catch it and give it to a loved one."
Legault added that while vaccination of vulnerable populations continues to ramp up, it's no time to get complacent. It will take several more weeks for those at greatest risk to be immunized.
"Our battle is ending, and like a long marathon the final kilometres are the hardest. I'm begging you to make this one last effort," he said.
According to the Health Ministry, the province plans to vaccinate 250,000 people on its priority list between now and Feb. 8, when the enhanced lockdown measures are expected to be lifted.
More specifically, the province plans to reach its target of vaccinating 75 per cent of CHSLD residents, or 30,000 people, by Jan. 25.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Lost your sense of smell because of COVID-19? You may be able to re-train your nose.
- Air purifiers and filters aren't a "magic bullet", says the province, which won't put them in schools.
- When will you get a COVID-19 shot? Quebec provides more clarity on its vaccine schedule.
- Cree community moves into lockdown to contain outbreak of COVID-19.
- Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec.
- Some nurses feel betrayed after province postpones 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
- Quebec lays out how COVID-19 curfew will be enforced.
- Late-night beer runs on hold under Quebec's curfew, much to the dismay of depanneur owners.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.