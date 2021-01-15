Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

The Quebec government says delaying the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is necessary in order to protect as many people as possible with the first dose. Here's what you need to know.

Health minister says province has 'moral imperative' to spread first doses, reduce hospitalizations

Two families walk towards a COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
  • Quebec reported 2,132 new cases on Thursday and 64 more deaths.Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19. 
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 236,827 confirmed cases and 8,878 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers
  • There are 1,523 people in hospital (an increase of seven), including 230 in intensive care (an increase of one).
  • 8,339 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday, for a total of roughly 115,000.
  • CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

The province says it is delaying the delivery of the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to protect as many Quebecers as possible with the first dose.

"Saving lives is a moral imperative, reducing the number of hospitalizations is a necessity," Health Minister Christian Dubé said Thursday. "The more doses we have, the more we'll be able to reduce the delay between the first and second dose."

Dubé is pledging to deliver a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine within "a maximum" of 90 days.

Dr. Richard Massé, the public health specialist who is advising the provincial vaccine co-ordination task force, said putting off second doses by a few weeks will allow 500,000 at-risk people, mostly over the age of 70, to be vaccinated with the first dose between now and the end of March.

As for the daily case total, the health minister said cases appear to be stabilizing around the 2,000 mark, but with hospitalizations still on the rise, he urged people to follow the rules.

"The situation, for me, is still very worrisome, particularly when it comes to hospitalizations and that's why we're still seeing a very high number of deaths," Dubé said.

Quebec's new public health regulations explained

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

 

