COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 2,132 new cases on Thursday and 64 more deaths. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 236,827 confirmed cases and 8,878 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,523 people in hospital (an increase of seven), including 230 in intensive care (an increase of one).

8,339 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday, for a total of roughly 115,000.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

The province says it is delaying the delivery of the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to protect as many Quebecers as possible with the first dose.

"Saving lives is a moral imperative, reducing the number of hospitalizations is a necessity," Health Minister Christian Dubé said Thursday. "The more doses we have, the more we'll be able to reduce the delay between the first and second dose."

Dubé is pledging to deliver a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine within "a maximum" of 90 days.

Dr. Richard Massé, the public health specialist who is advising the provincial vaccine co-ordination task force, said putting off second doses by a few weeks will allow 500,000 at-risk people, mostly over the age of 70, to be vaccinated with the first dose between now and the end of March.

As for the daily case total, the health minister said cases appear to be stabilizing around the 2,000 mark, but with hospitalizations still on the rise, he urged people to follow the rules.

"The situation, for me, is still very worrisome, particularly when it comes to hospitalizations and that's why we're still seeing a very high number of deaths," Dubé said.

Quebec's new public health regulations explained CBC News Montreal Video 3:53 As Quebec descends into its first quarantine curfew since the era of the Spanish flu, there are more rules to follow and fewer opportunities to bend them undetected. 3:53

Top COVID-19 stories today