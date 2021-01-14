COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
Health minister to provide latest on province's vaccination efforts at 1 p.m.
- Quebec reported 2,071 new cases on Wednesday and 35 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 234,695 confirmed cases and 8,815 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,516 people in hospital (an increase of 19), including 229 in intensive care (an increase of eight).
- 7,855 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday, for a total of 107,365.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
It's been a month since the province kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, and so far, just over 107,000 doses have been administered.
Last week, Health Minister Christian Dubé vowed to accelerate that pace and boost that total to 250,000 by the end of the month.
Dubé will provide an update on Quebec's vaccination efforts at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.
On Monday, the government said more than half of long-term care residents have been vaccinated.
Shots will also be given to hundreds in the city of Montreal's homeless population as early as next week in an effort to limit outbreaks in shelters.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
