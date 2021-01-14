COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 2,071 new cases on Wednesday and 35 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 234,695 confirmed cases and 8,815 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,516 people in hospital (an increase of 19), including 229 in intensive care (an increase of eight).

7,855 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday, for a total of 107,365.

It's been a month since the province kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, and so far, just over 107,000 doses have been administered.

Last week, Health Minister Christian Dubé vowed to accelerate that pace and boost that total to 250,000 by the end of the month.

Dubé will provide an update on Quebec's vaccination efforts at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.

On Monday, the government said more than half of long-term care residents have been vaccinated.

Shots will also be given to hundreds in the city of Montreal's homeless population as early as next week in an effort to limit outbreaks in shelters.

