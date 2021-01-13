COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 1,934 new cases on Tuesday and 47 more deaths. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 232,624 confirmed cases and 8,782 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,497 people in hospital (an increase of 61), including 221 in intensive care (an increase of 10).

7,058 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday, for a total of 99,510

Quebec's last two daily COVID-19 reports both showed less than 2,000 confirmed cases, but the number of people seriously ill continues to climb, and now almost 1,500 people are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Elective surgeries are already being delayed as a result. On Monday, Quebec's top hospital official, Dr. Lucie Opatrny, warned that procedures such as colonoscopies, kidney transplants and hip replacements might be the next things to fall by the wayside if the burden on hospitals isn't reduced.

The province's overnight curfew is heading into its fifth night.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Dr. Mylène Drouin, the region's public health director, are expected to provide an update at 1:30 p.m.

