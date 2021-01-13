COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Montreal mayor, local public health director to provide update at 1:30 p.m.
- Quebec reported 1,934 new cases on Tuesday and 47 more deaths. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to the virus.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 232,624 confirmed cases and 8,782 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,497 people in hospital (an increase of 61), including 221 in intensive care (an increase of 10).
- 7,058 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday, for a total of 99,510
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Quebec's last two daily COVID-19 reports both showed less than 2,000 confirmed cases, but the number of people seriously ill continues to climb, and now almost 1,500 people are hospitalized because of COVID-19.
There are also 221 people in intensive care.
Elective surgeries are already being delayed as a result. On Monday, Quebec's top hospital official, Dr. Lucie Opatrny, warned that procedures such as colonoscopies, kidney transplants and hip replacements might be the next things to fall by the wayside if the burden on hospitals isn't reduced.
The province's overnight curfew is heading into its fifth night.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Dr. Mylène Drouin, the region's public health director, are expected to provide an update at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it here.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Safety concerns remain as Quebec elementary school students return to class.
- Cases soar among Montreal's homeless population, and advocates say it's time for priority vaccination.
- Lost your sense of smell because of COVID-19? You may be able to re-train your nose.
- Air purifiers and filters aren't a "magic bullet", says the province, which won't put them in schools.
- When will you get a COVID-19 shot? Quebec provides more clarity on its vaccine schedule.
- Cree community moves into lockdown to contain outbreak of COVID-19.
- Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.