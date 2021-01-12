COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
More than half of CHSLD residents have been vaccinated, province says
- Quebec reported 1,869 new cases on Monday and 51 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 230,690 confirmed cases and 8,737 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,436 people in hospital (an increase of 56), including 211 in intensive care (an increase of eight).
- 8,400 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday, for a total of 92,452.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
The province's premier continues to defend his decision to impose an overnight curfew, and he also stands by his call to reopen elementary schools in spite of the recent surge in cases.
"It's a calculated risk," said Premier François Legault. "It's part of my job to make decisions and I think there are more disadvantages than advantages to leaving children at home."
Elementary school students returned to class yesterday, and they're now all required to wear masks in hallways, common spaces and buses. Those in Grades 5 and 6 will also have to wear masks inside their classrooms.
High school students will resume in-person classes next Monday.
Legault said it's important for students to avoid gathering with their older relatives, as he emphasized the need to limit exposure to COVID-19 among those 65 and over.
He stressed, once again, that people in that age group account for 80 per cent of hospitalizations and 95 per cent of deaths related to COVID-19.
The vaccination campaign is progressing. The province announced today that that 53.7 per cent of CHSLD residents (21,478 people) have been inoculated.
During a news conference on Monday, Health Minister Christian Dubé said that within two weeks, all residents at CHSLDs will be vaccinated.
He said if all goes as planned, all health-care staff in the province should be vaccinated by mid-March.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
