COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 1,869 new cases on Monday and 51 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 230,690 confirmed cases and 8,737 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,436 people in hospital (an increase of 56), including 211 in intensive care (an increase of eight).

8,400 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday, for a total of 92,452.

The province's premier continues to defend his decision to impose an overnight curfew, and he also stands by his call to reopen elementary schools in spite of the recent surge in cases.

"It's a calculated risk," said Premier François Legault. "It's part of my job to make decisions and I think there are more disadvantages than advantages to leaving children at home."

Elementary school students returned to class yesterday, and they're now all required to wear masks in hallways, common spaces and buses. Those in Grades 5 and 6 will also have to wear masks inside their classrooms.

High school students will resume in-person classes next Monday.

Legault said it's important for students to avoid gathering with their older relatives, as he emphasized the need to limit exposure to COVID-19 among those 65 and over.

He stressed, once again, that people in that age group account for 80 per cent of hospitalizations and 95 per cent of deaths related to COVID-19.

The vaccination campaign is progressing. The province announced today that that 53.7 per cent of CHSLD residents (21,478 people) have been inoculated.

During a news conference on Monday, Health Minister Christian Dubé said that within two weeks, all residents at CHSLDs will be vaccinated.

He said if all goes as planned, all health-care staff in the province should be vaccinated by mid-March.

Quebec's new public health regulations explained

