COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 2,588 new cases on Sunday and 39 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 228,821 confirmed cases and 8,686 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,380 people in hospital (a decrease of 12), including 203 in intensive care (a decrease of three).

9,264 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday, for a total of 84,387.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Elementary students head back to school this morning with some new public health measures in place.

They will now be required to wear masks in hallways, common spaces and buses. Those in Grades 5 and 6 will also have to wear masks inside their classrooms.

High school students will continue to do online learning until their in-person classes resume next Monday.

But unions, parents and experts are worried the government still isn't doing enough to keep classrooms safe from COVID-19 as the number of new cases continues to climb.

The government's decision to forgo installing air purifiers in classrooms across the province, a tool advocates believe is essential to combating aerosol transmission of COVID-19, drew criticism from a number of health professionals.

More | Safety concerns remain as Quebec elementary students return to class

Premier François Legault will hold a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation.

On Sunday, Legault praised Quebecers for following the rules and the province's police officers for their work after the first night of the new curfew.

Police services across the province handed out at least 300 tickets Saturday night, but said all in all, people are complying with the curfew.

Until Feb. 8, only those with a valid reason can be outside from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. throughout much of Quebec.

Top COVID-19 stories today