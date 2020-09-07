COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 63,497 confirmed cases and 5,769 people have died.

There are 102 people in hospital (an increase of eight), including 18 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Quebec reported its highest number of new cases in more than three months yesterday.

On Sunday, the province saw 205 new cases of COVID-19, the highest figure the province has seen since June 6 when there were 225 new cases.

Last Thursday also saw an increase in people getting tested for COVID-19. According to provincial data, 20,219 tests were carried out that day — the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.

Last week, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé implored Quebecers to focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19 this Labour Day long weekend.

