COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
With more than 200 new cases, province records highest numbers since June
- Quebec reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 63,497 confirmed cases and 5,769 people have died.
- There are 102 people in hospital (an increase of eight), including 18 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Quebec reported its highest number of new cases in more than three months yesterday.
On Sunday, the province saw 205 new cases of COVID-19, the highest figure the province has seen since June 6 when there were 225 new cases.
Last Thursday also saw an increase in people getting tested for COVID-19. According to provincial data, 20,219 tests were carried out that day — the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.
Last week, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé implored Quebecers to focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19 this Labour Day long weekend.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
