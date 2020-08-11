COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Masks will be required as older students move through their school this fall
- Quebec reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 and one death Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,627 confirmed cases and 5,696 people have died.
- There are 157 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 21 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said children across the province are still expected to be in class this fall, as he announced a number of adjustments to the province's back-to-school plan on Monday.
Students in Grade 5 and above now must wear masks in common areas of the school, but not in the classroom.
As well, classrooms will no longer be divided into small groups of students, but will themselves be considered "bubbles." Roberge said parents will be notified if there is a positive case identified in their child's school.
Parents say they're still worried about what might happen when the fall term begins.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
