COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 and one death Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,627 confirmed cases and 5,696 people have died.

There are 157 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 21 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said children across the province are still expected to be in class this fall, as he announced a number of adjustments to the province's back-to-school plan on Monday.

Students in Grade 5 and above now must wear masks in common areas of the school, but not in the classroom.

As well, classrooms will no longer be divided into small groups of students, but will themselves be considered "bubbles." Roberge said parents will be notified if there is a positive case identified in their child's school.

Parents say they're still worried about what might happen when the fall term begins.

