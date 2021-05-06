COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 915 new cases on Wednesday and five deaths. One death occurred in the past 24 hours, while the four others occurred earlier in April.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 354,390 confirmed cases and 10,964 people have died.

There are 588 people in hospital (a decrease of six), including 152 in intensive care (a decrease of three).

55,723 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 3,365,575 since Dec. 14.

Health Canada has approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on teens between the ages of 12 and 15, and Quebec's Health Minister says he expects approval from the province's immunization committee to follow shortly.

The federal agency offered parents anxious about their unvaccinated children some hope today by clearing the Pfizer product for use in people as young as 12.

After reviewing clinical trial data submitted by the New York-based company last month, regulators have determined the mRNA shot is safe to use in people 12 to 15 years of age, down from the previous cutoff of 16.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said last week that vaccinating teens would be a priority and that they could be eligible for a shot as early as this summer.

Dubé tweeted Wednesday morning that the Quebec immunization committee would be making its own recommendation for the province soon.

The province's health officials will be holding an update on the COVID-19 situation in Quebec today at 1 p.m. You can watch it here or on the CBC Montreal Facebook page.

WATCH | Health Canada approves Pfizer for young teens

Health Canada confirms Canada is the first country to approve Pfizer BioNtech vaccine for kids 12-15. 1:40 Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada's chief medical adviser, briefed reporters on the changes Wednesday. 1:40

Top COVID-19 stories today