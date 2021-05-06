COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Pfizer approved for people 12 to 15 years old, as younger age groups become eligible for vaccine
- Quebec reported 915 new cases on Wednesday and five deaths. One death occurred in the past 24 hours, while the four others occurred earlier in April.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 354,390 confirmed cases and 10,964 people have died.
- There are 588 people in hospital (a decrease of six), including 152 in intensive care (a decrease of three).
- 55,723 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 3,365,575 since Dec. 14.
Health Canada has approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on teens between the ages of 12 and 15, and Quebec's Health Minister says he expects approval from the province's immunization committee to follow shortly.
The federal agency offered parents anxious about their unvaccinated children some hope today by clearing the Pfizer product for use in people as young as 12.
After reviewing clinical trial data submitted by the New York-based company last month, regulators have determined the mRNA shot is safe to use in people 12 to 15 years of age, down from the previous cutoff of 16.
Health Minister Christian Dubé said last week that vaccinating teens would be a priority and that they could be eligible for a shot as early as this summer.
Dubé tweeted Wednesday morning that the Quebec immunization committee would be making its own recommendation for the province soon.
The province's health officials will be holding an update on the COVID-19 situation in Quebec today at 1 p.m. You can watch it here or on the CBC Montreal Facebook page.
WATCH | Health Canada approves Pfizer for young teens
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
