COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 797 new cases on Tuesday and 16 deaths. One death previously attributed to COVID-19 is no longer.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 353,475 confirmed cases and 10,959 people have died.

There are 594 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 155 in intensive care (an increase of four).

52,141 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 3,308,542 since Dec. 14.

Public health officials are trying to find ways to make vaccination more accessible to Quebecers.

In Montreal, the health board overseeing the neighbourhood Parc-Extension, known as Park Ex, opened temporary, no-appointment clinics this week. The goal is to reduce the gap in vaccination rates.

According to recent figures, only 48 per cent of those 55 and over have been vaccinated in Park Ex, one of the country's poorest and densest neighbourhoods, compared to 80 per cent for the neighbouring Town of Mount Royal, one of the richest areas on the island.

But community workers there say they have hope that gap will shrink as they've seen a surge in interest in vaccination in Park Ex.

Another way the province is trying to make it easier for people to get a shot is by opening drive-thru vaccination clinics. Health Minister Christian Dubé says the goal is to vaccinate entire family bubbles at once this way. The first drive-thru clinic is expected to open May 17 at the Montreal Trudeau International Airport.

Starting Monday, May 10, some restrictions will be lifted in Quebec City, Abitibi-Témiscamingue and other parts of the province, while others, such as Le Granit near Lac-Mégantic and Beauce-Etchemin, will see more restrictions due to large outbreaks.

