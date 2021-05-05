COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Crowds line up at Park Ex pop-up vaccine clinic, as public health tries to reduce gaps between neighbourhoods
- Quebec reported 797 new cases on Tuesday and 16 deaths. One death previously attributed to COVID-19 is no longer.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 353,475 confirmed cases and 10,959 people have died.
- There are 594 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 155 in intensive care (an increase of four).
- 52,141 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 3,308,542 since Dec. 14.
Public health officials are trying to find ways to make vaccination more accessible to Quebecers.
In Montreal, the health board overseeing the neighbourhood Parc-Extension, known as Park Ex, opened temporary, no-appointment clinics this week. The goal is to reduce the gap in vaccination rates.
According to recent figures, only 48 per cent of those 55 and over have been vaccinated in Park Ex, one of the country's poorest and densest neighbourhoods, compared to 80 per cent for the neighbouring Town of Mount Royal, one of the richest areas on the island.
But community workers there say they have hope that gap will shrink as they've seen a surge in interest in vaccination in Park Ex.
Another way the province is trying to make it easier for people to get a shot is by opening drive-thru vaccination clinics. Health Minister Christian Dubé says the goal is to vaccinate entire family bubbles at once this way. The first drive-thru clinic is expected to open May 17 at the Montreal Trudeau International Airport.
WATCH | Try registering for vaccine appointments the night before, says Dubé
Top COVID-19 stories today
- As a postal worker, my job is essential. I worry about spreading COVID-19 every day.
- Hospitals in the Outaouais region are seeing a surge in emergency room visits
- Deaths and hospitalizations are down among older people, as the vaccination campaign ramps up.
- Here's how Montreal has so far avoided a disastrous 3rd wave.
- A day in the ICU at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital.
- An 'insensitive' vaccination notice was a painful reminder of father's COVID-19 death.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?