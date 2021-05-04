COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 798 new cases on Monday and two deaths, though none were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 332,577 confirmed cases and 10,944 people have died.

There are 588 people in hospital (an increase of 14), including 151 in intensive care (a decrease of six).

38,187 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 3,256,401 since Dec. 14.

The province is getting set to inaugurate its first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site, and it will be set up at Montreal's Trudeau International Airport.

The project comes from a partnership between the local health board responsible for the western part of the island and Aéroports de Montréal, and shots are expected to be given out as early as mid-May, sources tell Radio-Canada.

Staff at the site will be expected to administer up to 4,000 doses per day.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will be at the airport for a news conference at 8:30 a.m. He will be accompanied by Chantal Rouleau, the minister responsible for the region.

Premier François Legault is also scheduled to speak with reporters later today. You can watch the premier's news conference here at 1 p.m.

The province is expecting more than 2.5 million doses of vaccine to arrive by the end of May. The majority of the new vaccines are from Pfizer-BioNTech.

All adults in Quebec will be able to book a vaccine appointment in the coming weeks.

The province's latest daily COVID-19 report included fewer than 800 cases recorded on Monday and no deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. The curfew in Montreal and Laval is now set at 9:30 p.m., instead of 8 p.m.

Top COVID-19 stories today