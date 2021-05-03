COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 1,006 new cases on Sunday and nine deaths, though eight deaths occurred between April 25 and 30 and one before April 25.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 351,880 confirmed cases and 10,933 people have died.

There are 574 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 157 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

49,609 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 3,218,214 since Dec. 14.

The number of people in hospital due to the virus continues to drop.

Since Wednesday, the number of hospitalizations reported by the province has gone from 643 to 578.

Premier François Legault told Quebec's nurses, teachers and elder care workers on Sunday that the government had no money left in its coffers to offer them pay raises much higher than inflation.

On Saturday, protesters, most not wearing masks, gathered in Montreal to demonstrate against Quebec's public health restrictions such as the curfew.

When can you get the shot?

All adults in Quebec will be eligible for a vaccine appointment in the coming weeks.

The schedule is as follows:

April 30 - age 50 to 59

May 3 - age 45 to 49

May 5 - age 40 to 44

May 7 - age 35 to 39

May 10 - age 30 to 34

May 12 - age 25 to 29

May 14 - age 18 to 24

The province is expecting more than 2.5 million doses of vaccine to arrive by the end of May. The majority of the new vaccines are from Pfizer-BioNTech. The vaccine requires two doses.

There is also more vaccine due to arrive from Moderna as well as Johnson & Johnson, which only requires a single dose.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, said the remaining AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be available to those aged 45 and over. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also likely be available to the same cohort, he said.

Stricter measures in Lower Saint-Lawrence

The hard-hit Lower Saint-Lawrence region is now under the same public health rules as Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches.

That means only elementary schools will be open, the curfew will be moved up from 9:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and non-essential businesses will close.

On Friday, there were 59 cases reported in the Lower Saint-Lawrence — that's double the total from Monday.

These rules will apply in the western part of the region, anywhere from La Pocatière to Rimouski. Mitis, Matapedia and Matane are exempt from the change and will remain at the red alert level.

