COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on this weekend

Quebec reported 1,041 new cases on Friday and 13 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 349,773 confirmed cases and 10,926 people have died.

There are 592 people in hospital (a decrease of 31), including 164 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

64,514 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 3,014,026 since Dec. 14.

People with appointments to get vaccinated Saturday at Montreal's Olympic stadium will need to either show up earlier or go to a different site altogether because of a planned protest against public health measures.

Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement Friday on Twitter due to the expectation that protesters will gather near the Big O at some point during the day. It's not clear how many appointments are affected by this change.

"Appointments are being condensed before 10 a.m. and moved to other clinics," Dubé wrote. "It's extremely unfortunate. We respect the right to protest but vaccinating is the priority."

When can you get the shot?

All adults in Quebec will be eligible for a vaccine in the coming weeks. Starting today, Quebecers in their 50s can book their spot through Clic Santé.

The schedule is as follows:

April 30 - age 50 to 59

May 3 - age 45 to 49

May 5 - age 40 to 44

May 7 - age 35 to 39

May 10 - age 30 to 34

May 12 - age 25 to 29

May 14 - age 18 to 24

The province is expecting more than 2.5 million doses of vaccine to arrive by the end of May. The majority of the new vaccines are from Pfizer-BioNTech. The vaccine requires two doses.

There is also more vaccine due to arrive from Moderna as well as Johnson & Johnson, which only requires a single dose.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, said the remaining AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be available to those aged 45 and over. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also likely be available to the same cohort, he said.

Outaouais hospitals exceed capacity

Hospitals in the Outaouais region are seeing a surge in emergency room visits, and the regional health authority says hospitals in Maniwaki, Gatineau and Hull are well over capacity.

On Friday, Maniwaki Hospital saw an occupancy rate of 150 per cent of patients at its emergency department, while Hull Hospital saw 140 per cent. Gatineau Hospital's emergency department was under similar pressure.

Health officials said the cause is both the number of COVID-19 patients, but also people with severe health problems.

They said the congestion is also in part because of an influx of patients with side-effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts are reminding people that side effects are normal and expected.

Rapid testing in schools in Quebec City, Chaudière-Appalaches

Elementary schools in the Quebec City region and parts of Chaudière-Appalaches are set to reopen Monday, and the province plans to use rapid COVID tests to limit the risk of outbreaks.

High schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed.

Schools in those regions — as well as in the Outaouais — have been closed all month in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus variants.

Stricter measures in Lower Saint-Lawrence

The hard-hit Lower Saint-Lawrence region is now under the same public health rules as Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches.

That means only elementary schools will be open, the curfew will be moved up from 9:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and non-essential businesses will close.

On Friday, there were 59 cases reported in the Lower Saint-Lawrence — that's double the total from Monday.

These rules will apply in the western part of the region, anywhere from La Pocatière to Rimouski. Mitis, Matapedia and Matane are exempt from the change and will remain at the red alert level.

