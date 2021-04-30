COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 1,042 new cases on Thursday and 10 more deaths. Five previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 348,732 confirmed cases and 10,913 people have died.

There are 623 people in hospital (a decrease of 20), including 165 in intensive care (an increase of four).

69,501 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 3,039,512 since Dec. 14.

Quebec's entire adult population now knows exactly when they can register to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines had previously been reserved for priority groups more vulnerable to the virus.

Starting today, Quebecers in their 50s can book their spot through Clic Santé.

The schedule is as follows:

April 30 - age 50 to 59

May 3 - age 45 to 49

May 5 - age 40 to 44

May 7 - age 35 to 39

May 10 - age 30 to 34

May 12 - age 25 to 29

May 14 - age 18 to 24

The province is expecting more than 2.5 million doses of vaccine to arrive by the end of May. The majority of the new vaccines are from Pfizer-BioNTech. The vaccine requires two doses.

There is also more vaccine due to arrive from Moderna as well as Johnson & Johnson, which only requires a single dose.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, said the remaining AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be available to those aged 45 and over. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also likely be available to the same cohort, he said.

Projections optimistic for Montreal and regions

Projections released Thursday by the province's public health institute, the INSPQ, suggest that if the existing measures are maintained and followed, there will be a continued low stable case count in Montreal through May, which will then gradually taper off.

Hospitalizations will also go down as the vaccination campaign expands, the INSPQ said.

A similar scenario was projected for the regions outside Montreal. Dr. Marc Brisson of the INSPQ said the anticipated arrival of more vaccines contributed to the more rosy picture.

Stricter measures in Lower Saint-Lawrence

As of midnight, the province's strictest set of rules will apply in parts of the Lower Saint-Lawrence region.

On Thursday, there were 58 cases reported in the Lower Saint-Lawrence — that's double the total from Monday.

The curfew will be moved up from 9:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. High schools and non-essential businesses will be closed in the western part of the region, anywhere from La Pocatière to Rimouski. Elementary schools will remain open.

These new measures mirror what is being done in the Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches regions.

