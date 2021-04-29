COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Health minister will hold news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.
- Quebec reported 1,094 new cases on Wednesday and 12 more deaths. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 347,690 confirmed cases and 10,908 people have died.
- There are 643 people in hospital (a decrease of 24), including 161 in intensive care (a decrease of nine).
- 50,312 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,967,209 since Dec. 14.
Quebec's health minister will explain how the vaccine rollout will work for the general population during a news conference this afternoon, sources tell Radio-Canada.
Christian Dubé will be joined by Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, and Daniel Paré, the man overseeing the province's vaccination campaign.
You can watch the news conference here at 1 p.m.
On Wednesday, Christian Dubé took to Twitter to announce that the province had administered at least three million vaccine doses. The first shots in Quebec were given out on Dec. 14.
About 66,000 Quebecers have received two doses.
The province is expecting a significant increase in shipments of vaccines starting next week.
Third wave on wane in Montreal
Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, said she's pleased with how the city has fared in the third wave, maintaining a stability in cases and keeping hospitalizations at a fraction what they were in the second wave.
Drouin said the city has seen fewer than 2,000 new cases in the last 14 days, as well a stable positivity rate of about three per cent, despite the highly transmissibile variant of concern B117 making up 65 per cent of new cases.
Still, Drouin urged caution, saying things could change quickly as has been seen elsewhere in the province with superspreader events.
The curfew in Montreal and Laval will be pushed back to 9:30 p.m. starting next Monday, given the improving situation in the two cities.
Pregnant people on priority list
Vaccines have been made available to pregnant people as of yesterday.
Legault said they are still waiting for those with chronic illnesses and disabilities to make their appointments. As vaccine supply ramps up, he said, they will soon make doses available to the general population.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- A day in the ICU at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital.
- An 'insensitive' vaccination notice was a painful reminder of father's COVID-19 death.
- Deaths and hospitalizations are down among older people, as the vaccination campaign ramps up.
- Pregnancy should be next priority for COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec,obstetricians say.
- Some Quebec companies are offering bonuses to workers who get vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Canadians over 30 should be offered AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, advisory body recommends.
- Federal modelling data suggest lockdowns have slowed COVID-19 spread.
- Health Canada to start real-time review of Medicago COVID-19 vaccine.
- Quebec is planning to use a different vaccine for the 2nd dose in some cases. Here's what the experts say.
- What we know about the coronavirus variant contributing to India's surging caseload.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
