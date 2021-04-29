Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Now that Quebec has administered three million doses of vaccine, Health Minister Christian Dubé is set to outline the province's plan to inoculate the general population. Here's what you need to know.

Health minister will hold news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.

CBC News ·
At least three million vaccine doses have been administered in Quebec, according to the province's health minister. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
  • Quebec reported 1,094 new cases on Wednesday and 12 more deaths. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 347,690 confirmed cases and 10,908 people have died. 
  • There are 643 people in hospital (a decrease of 24), including 161 in intensive care (a decrease of nine).
  • 50,312 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,967,209 since Dec. 14.

Quebec's health minister will explain how the vaccine rollout will work for the general population during a news conference this afternoon, sources tell Radio-Canada.

Christian Dubé will be joined by Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, and Daniel Paré, the man overseeing the province's vaccination campaign. 

You can watch the news conference here at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, Christian Dubé took to Twitter to announce that the province had administered at least three million vaccine doses. The first shots in Quebec were given out on Dec. 14.  

About 66,000 Quebecers have received two doses.

The province is expecting a significant increase in shipments of vaccines starting next week.

Third wave on wane in Montreal

Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, said she's pleased with how the city has fared in the third wave, maintaining a stability in cases and keeping hospitalizations at a fraction what they were in the second wave. 

Drouin said the city has seen fewer than 2,000 new cases in the last 14 days, as well a stable positivity rate of about three per cent, despite the highly transmissibile variant of concern B117 making up 65 per cent of new cases.

Still, Drouin urged caution, saying things could change quickly as has been seen elsewhere in the province with superspreader events.  

The curfew in Montreal and Laval will be pushed back to 9:30 p.m. starting next Monday, given the improving situation in the two cities. 

Pregnant people on priority list

Vaccines have been made available to pregnant people as of yesterday.

Legault said they are still waiting for those with chronic illnesses and disabilities to make their appointments. As vaccine supply ramps up, he said, they will soon make doses available to the general population.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
  • Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
  • Generalized muscle pain.
  • Headache.
  • Fatigue.
  • Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.  

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

