COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 899 new cases on Tuesday and 14 more deaths. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 346,596 confirmed cases and 10,898 people have died.

There are 667 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 170 in intensive care (an increase of three).

45,757 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,916,897 since Dec. 14.

Francine Boyer, 54, died last Friday two weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

On Tuesday, Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, confirmed that tests showed the antibodies created by the vaccine caused the platelet problem that led to her death.

"It is very sad. I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the family," Arruda said.

He said 400,000 Quebecers have so far received the vaccine and that the woman's death is within the vaccine's average risk, which is that serious complications arise in one in every 100,000 people vaccinated.

But Arruda said it's important to weigh the risk of vaccination against the much higher risk of serious complications related to COVID-19.

Curfew pushed back in Montreal, Laval

Premier François Legault announced the curfew in Montreal and Laval will be pushed back to 9:30 p.m. starting next Monday, given the improving situation in the two cities.

As well, elementary schools will open back up in Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches, though secondary schools and some service centres — in Beauce, Lac-Etchemin and part of Bellechasse — will remain closed given the level of spread in the community, he said.

"We are getting out of the tunnel but the train of the third wave will hit us if we don't progress gradually," Legault said at a news conference Tuesday.

Given the high positivity rate in the Outaouais region, public health measures will stay in effect until May 9.

Pregnant people next on priority list

Vaccines will also be made available to pregnant people starting today, after some doctors had called for them to be given priority.

Legault said they are still waiting for those with chronic illnesses and disabilities to make their appointments. As vaccine supply ramps up, he said, they will soon make doses available to the general population.

