COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Montreal's public health director is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it here.
- Quebec reported 899 new cases on Tuesday and 14 more deaths. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 346,596 confirmed cases and 10,898 people have died.
- There are 667 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 170 in intensive care (an increase of three).
- 45,757 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,916,897 since Dec. 14.
Francine Boyer, 54, died last Friday two weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.
On Tuesday, Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, confirmed that tests showed the antibodies created by the vaccine caused the platelet problem that led to her death.
"It is very sad. I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the family," Arruda said.
He said 400,000 Quebecers have so far received the vaccine and that the woman's death is within the vaccine's average risk, which is that serious complications arise in one in every 100,000 people vaccinated.
But Arruda said it's important to weigh the risk of vaccination against the much higher risk of serious complications related to COVID-19.
WATCH: Dr. Zain Chagla on the risks and benefits of the vaccine
Curfew pushed back in Montreal, Laval
Premier François Legault announced the curfew in Montreal and Laval will be pushed back to 9:30 p.m. starting next Monday, given the improving situation in the two cities.
As well, elementary schools will open back up in Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches, though secondary schools and some service centres — in Beauce, Lac-Etchemin and part of Bellechasse — will remain closed given the level of spread in the community, he said.
"We are getting out of the tunnel but the train of the third wave will hit us if we don't progress gradually," Legault said at a news conference Tuesday.
Given the high positivity rate in the Outaouais region, public health measures will stay in effect until May 9.
Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal's public health director, is scheduled to provide an update at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it here.
Pregnant people next on priority list
Vaccines will also be made available to pregnant people starting today, after some doctors had called for them to be given priority.
Legault said they are still waiting for those with chronic illnesses and disabilities to make their appointments. As vaccine supply ramps up, he said, they will soon make doses available to the general population.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- A day in the ICU at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital.
- An 'insensitive' vaccination notice was a painful reminder of father's COVID-19 death.
- Deaths and hospitalizations are down among older people, as the vaccination campaign ramps up.
- Pregnancy should be next priority for COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec,obstetricians say.
- Some Quebec companies are offering bonuses to workers who get vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Canadians over 30 should be offered AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, advisory body recommends.
- Federal modelling data suggest lockdowns have slowed COVID-19 spread.
- Health Canada to start real-time review of Medicago COVID-19 vaccine.
- Quebec is planning to use a different vaccine for the 2nd dose in some cases. Here's what the experts say.
- What we know about the coronavirus variant contributing to India's surging caseload.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?