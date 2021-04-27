COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Premier François Legault will speak at 1 p.m. You can watch it here
- Quebec reported 889 new cases on Monday and eight more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 345,697 confirmed cases and 10,886 people have died.
- There are 664 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 167 in intensive care (an increase of 2).
- 42,656 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,871,140 since Dec. 14.
The number of cases in Quebec has dropped in recent days, and the premier is expected to announce whether the province's strictest rules will remain in place in some regions.
Schools and non-essential businesses in cities such as Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau have been closed for all of April. In recent weeks, these lockdown measures have been applied to the entire Chaudière-Applaches and Outaouais regions.
The curfew in these areas was also moved up from 9:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Premier François Legault is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.
On Monday, the province reported fewer than 900 new cases, but the number of people in hospital due to the virus remained above 660.
People with disabilities can register for shot
People with disabilities can start making appointments to receive their first dose of the vaccine as of 8 a.m. today — one day earlier than planned.
Originally, the province said people with physical or intellectual disabilities including speech, language, visual, auditory impairments or autism could register for their shot as of Wednesday.
On Monday the Health Ministry said they could start as of April 27 at 8 a.m.
A release from the ministry said that it has been possible to move up the starting date for this priority group because the vaccination of people with chronic illnesses and conditions is going faster than expected.
Businesses join vaccination effort
CAE, an aerospace company in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough, has become the first private company to join the province's vaccination efforts.
Last month, the province announced a plan to have 20 to 50 companies set up vaccination centres in order to have their employees and their families inoculated.
The Quebec government approved thirteen corporate vaccination centres earlier this month. On Monday, it added ten more.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- An 'Insensitive' vaccination notice was a painful reminder of father's COVID-19 death.
- Deaths and hospitalizations are down among older people, as the vaccination campaign ramps up.
- Pregnancy should be next priority for COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec,obstetricians say.
- Some Quebec companies are offering bonuses to workers who get vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Canadians over 30 should be offered AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, advisory body recommends.
- Federal modelling data suggest lockdowns have slowed COVID-19 spread.
- Health Canada to start real-time review of Medicago COVID-19 vaccine.
- Quebec is planning to use a different vaccine for the 2nd dose in some cases. Here's what the experts say.
- What we know about the coronavirus variant contributing to India's surging caseload.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?