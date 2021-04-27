COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 889 new cases on Monday and eight more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 345,697 confirmed cases and 10,886 people have died.

There are 664 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 167 in intensive care (an increase of 2).

42,656 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,871,140 since Dec. 14.

The number of cases in Quebec has dropped in recent days, and the premier is expected to announce whether the province's strictest rules will remain in place in some regions.

Schools and non-essential businesses in cities such as Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau have been closed for all of April. In recent weeks, these lockdown measures have been applied to the entire Chaudière-Applaches and Outaouais regions.

The curfew in these areas was also moved up from 9:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Premier François Legault is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.

On Monday, the province reported fewer than 900 new cases, but the number of people in hospital due to the virus remained above 660.

People with disabilities can register for shot

People with disabilities can start making appointments to receive their first dose of the vaccine as of 8 a.m. today — one day earlier than planned.

Originally, the province said people with physical or intellectual disabilities including speech, language, visual, auditory impairments or autism could register for their shot as of Wednesday.

On Monday the Health Ministry said they could start as of April 27 at 8 a.m.

A release from the ministry said that it has been possible to move up the starting date for this priority group because the vaccination of people with chronic illnesses and conditions is going faster than expected.

Businesses join vaccination effort

CAE, an aerospace company in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough, has become the first private company to join the province's vaccination efforts.

Last month, the province announced a plan to have 20 to 50 companies set up vaccination centres in order to have their employees and their families inoculated.

The Quebec government approved thirteen corporate vaccination centres earlier this month. On Monday, it added ten more.

