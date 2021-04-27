Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

The premier will speak this afternoon. People with disabilities can now register for their first dose, and the province's first corporate vaccination centre has officially opened. Here's what you need to know.

Premier François Legault will speak at 1 p.m. You can watch it here

The province's first corporate vaccination centre has opened. CAE, an aerospace company in Montreal, is now vaccinating employees and their families. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
  • Quebec reported 889 new cases on Monday and eight more deaths.
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 345,697 confirmed cases and 10,886 people have died. 
  • There are 664 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 167 in intensive care (an increase of 2).
  • 42,656 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,871,140 since Dec. 14. 

The number of cases in Quebec has dropped in recent days, and the premier is expected to announce whether the province's strictest rules will remain in place in some regions.

Schools and non-essential businesses in cities such as Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau have been closed for all of April. In recent weeks, these lockdown measures have been applied to the entire Chaudière-Applaches and Outaouais regions.

The curfew in these areas was also moved up from 9:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Premier François Legault is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.

On Monday, the province reported fewer than 900 new cases, but the number of people in hospital due to the virus remained above 660.

People with disabilities can register for shot

People with disabilities can start making appointments to receive their first dose of the vaccine as of 8 a.m. today — one day earlier than planned. 

Originally, the province said people with physical or intellectual disabilities including speech, language, visual, auditory impairments or autism could register for their shot as of Wednesday. 

On Monday the Health Ministry said they could start as of April 27 at 8 a.m.

A release from the ministry said that it has been possible to move up the starting date for this priority group because the vaccination of people with chronic illnesses and conditions is going faster than expected.

Businesses join vaccination effort

CAE, an aerospace company in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough, has become the first private company to join the province's vaccination efforts. 

Last month, the province announced a plan to have 20 to 50 companies set up vaccination centres in order to have their employees and their families inoculated.

The Quebec government approved thirteen corporate vaccination centres earlier this month. On Monday, it added ten more. 

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
  • Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
  • Generalized muscle pain.
  • Headache.
  • Fatigue.
  • Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.  

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

