COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Encouraging signs from two of Quebec's COVID hot spots
- Quebec reported 1,014 new cases on Sunday and nine more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 344,808 confirmed cases and 10,878 people have died.
- There are 654 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 165 in intensive care (a decrease of 16).
- 63,763 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,828,484 since Dec. 14.
The spread of COVID-19 appears to have stabilized across the province, and two of the most troublesome regions posted encouraging numbers on Sunday.
Chaudière-Appalaches, which has been the epicentre of the third wave, recorded 95 new cases, its lowest daily total in three weeks.
The Quebec City region, also badly hit in the third wave, recorded 92 new cases, its lowest daily total in a month.
Both areas, along with the Outaouais, are subject to heightened lockdown measures, which are set to remain in place until May 3.
It's still a struggle to vaccinate long-term care home workers
Data compiled by the province's public health institute, the INSPQ, circulating online shows that roughly 37 per cent of workers in public long-term care homes have not been vaccinated.
In private homes, that number is even higher at 43 per cent.
Health-care workers in CHSLDs were first eligible to get a dose of vaccine last December, with the second round of doses currently underway.
Experts say the reluctance of workers to get a shot risks leading to further illness and death in CHSLDs, which bore the brunt of the province's first wave.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
