COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 1,014 new cases on Sunday and nine more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 344,808 confirmed cases and 10,878 people have died.

There are 654 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 165 in intensive care (a decrease of 16).

63,763 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,828,484 since Dec. 14.

The spread of COVID-19 appears to have stabilized across the province, and two of the most troublesome regions posted encouraging numbers on Sunday.

Chaudière-Appalaches, which has been the epicentre of the third wave, recorded 95 new cases, its lowest daily total in three weeks.

The Quebec City region, also badly hit in the third wave, recorded 92 new cases, its lowest daily total in a month.

Both areas, along with the Outaouais, are subject to heightened lockdown measures, which are set to remain in place until May 3.

It's still a struggle to vaccinate long-term care home workers

Data compiled by the province's public health institute, the INSPQ, circulating online shows that roughly 37 per cent of workers in public long-term care homes have not been vaccinated.

In private homes, that number is even higher at 43 per cent.

Health-care workers in CHSLDs were first eligible to get a dose of vaccine last December, with the second round of doses currently underway.

Experts say the reluctance of workers to get a shot risks leading to further illness and death in CHSLDs, which bore the brunt of the province's first wave.

