COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Vaccine clinics out of AstraZeneca shots for walk-ins, many long-term care home workers still not vaccinated
- Quebec reported 1,106 new cases on Saturday and 13 more deaths. Four previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 343,794 confirmed cases and 10,869 people have died.
- There are 662 people in hospital (a decrease of 22), including 181 in intensive care (an increase of nine).
- 83,628 vaccine doses were administered Friday for a total of 2,763,535 since Dec. 14.
Montrealers hoping to walk into a vaccination site to get the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot without an appointment this weekend are out of luck.
By Friday afternoon, all of the city's vaccine centres announced that they had used up all doses that were available for people showing up without an appointment.
People with appointments will still be able to get their shot and, if some are no-shows, other slots may open up.
Quebec still struggling to vaccinate long-term care home workers
Data compiled by the province's public health institute, the INSPQ, circulating online shows that roughly 37 per cent of workers in public long-term care homes have not been vaccinated.
In private homes, that number is even higher at 43 per cent.
Health-care workers in CHSLDs were first eligible to get a dose of vaccine last December, with the second round of doses currently underway.
Experts say the reluctance of workers to get a shot risks leading to further illness and death in CHSLDs, which bore the brunt of the province's first wave.
Vaccines open up to more people with chronic illnesses
People with certain chronic illnesses between the ages of 18 and 60, can now sign up for appointments at vaccination centres or pharmacies. They no longer need to be hospitalized, as was originally stipulated.
The full list of eligible conditions can be found here.
No proof is required for the group and appointments can be made via the Québec.ca/vaccinCOVID website.
Those with a physical or intellectual disability can book an appointment as of April 28.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
