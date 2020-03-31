COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

As of Monday, Quebec had 3,430 confirmed cases and 25 deaths attributable to COVID-19. Montreal has about half of those cases, with 1,612.

Ambulance workers will now be the only ones responding to medical calls on the island of Montreal.

Grocery stores will be closed on Sundays in April. Find a list of what's open/closed here.

The province has launched Open School, an online education platform for students.

Travel into certain Quebec regions with vulnerable populations is being restricted by police checkpoints.

2 young women in Thetford Mines, Que., were fined $1,000 each for not respecting physical distancing rules.

Montreal firefighters will no longer be responding to emergency medical calls on the island due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Urgences Santé will only be sending ambulance workers to respond to medical calls, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"Coronavirus in Montreal is spreading quite quickly, and one way to stop this spread of this virus is to avoid contacts," said Urgences Santé Sector Chief Sylvain Lafrance.

"So the less people that are on a call, the less chances that it'll be transmissions of the virus."

This also means volunteer operations like Côte Saint-Luc's Emergency Medical Services won't be sent out on calls.

Côte Saint-Luc's EMS respond to more than 3,000 emergency medical calls a year.

The city's mayor, Mitchell Brownstein, said it's sad that this service has to be temporarily halted, but like Montreal firefighters, the EMS volunteers do not have the specialized gear or training to respond to COVID-19 emergencies.

Big fines for young people out and about

In the small Quebec town of Thetford Mines, 100 kilometres south of Quebec City, two young women were fined $1,000 each for not respecting physical distancing rules.

According to Radio-Canada, police stopped three young women in their 20s walking in the street and warned them about the physical distancing rules in effect.

They were not related or living at the same address. After speaking with police, the women promised they would go home.

But several hours later, when officers intervened at a residence to verify compliance with a curfew, the officers identified two of the three young women who had been warned earlier. They were both fined.

Locating cases in Montreal

Montreal has nearly half of Quebec's confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province, at 1,612.

These are the latest numbers from Montreal Public Health. (CBC)

On Monday, the city's public health authority broke down those numbers by sector.

Montreal's most populated borough, Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce, has the highest number of positive cases at 161. The borough has more than 165,000 residents.

New online learning platform

Parents struggling to help their children keep up with their schooling now have access to a new online tool, Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced on Monday.

Open School is an amalgamation of various free educational websites, where parents can find resources to tutor their children in everything from math and science to daily physical exercise.

Quebec has closed all schools until at least May 1 as part of efforts to contain COVID-19.