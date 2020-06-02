COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

The latest:

Quebec has 51,354 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,661 people have died, an increase of 295 cases and 20 deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,022 people in hospital (a decrease of 176), including 163 in intensive care (a decrease of eight). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Côte Saint-Luc has adopted a bylaw requiring all people wear a mask or face covering when entering indoor public spaces as of July 1.

Hair dressers, tattoo parlours and other personal-care businesses reopened Monday. They will be able to reopen June 15 in the Montreal area and Joliette.

Here's a guide to what's now open and what's still closed.

Côte Saint-Luc makes masks mandatory

As of July 1, anyone living in or visiting Côte Saint-Luc will have to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces, including all stores, businesses and municipal buildings, a new bylaw states.

The bylaw was adopted at a city council meeting Monday night, with the goal of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the borough. Côte Saint-Luc has 492 confirmed cases and 34 deaths as a result of the virus so far.

Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said an exception will be made for those who cannot wear a face mask because of health reasons, such as respiratory issues or difficulty hearing.

The province has not made face masks mandatory but public health authorities have strongly recommended their use in public spaces and especially on public transit.

Movie and TV production to resume June 8

Audiovisual production in Quebec will be allowed to resume on June 8, Quebec Culture Minister Nathalie Roy announced Monday.

Productions will have to respect the two-metre rule and other guidelines provided by Quebec's workplace health and safety board.

"We also hope performances with a limited number of spectators will resume before St-Jean-Baptiste," Roy said.

The province also announced it will invest an additional $250 million for the cultural sector, to help artists recover after the COVID-19 crisis essentially halted their creative output.