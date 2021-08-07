COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one new death.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 378,608 confirmed cases and 11,241 people have died. The Health Ministry issued a correction, saying 72 cases under evaluation were mistakenly added to the total number of cases (378,680 ) for Aug. 5.

) There are 57 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 15 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

51,911 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,356,853 doses administered in Quebec (an adjustment to data has impacted the total number of doses)

84 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 70 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Quebec's Health Ministry is considering making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health care workers, citing concerns about the more contagious Delta variant and a rise in new cases. Premier François Legault's office says the province wants to protect vulnerable patients in the health system and avoid another lockdown.

On Thursday, when the premier announced he would impose a vaccine passport system, thousands of Quebecers scrambled to book appointments for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

On Friday, Dubé said 11,519 people booked a slot for their first jab.

"That is double [the total from] the previous days," he said in a tweet.

Quebecers are still waiting on the details of the province's vaccine passport system will work and various groups have already expressed concern over privacy, data security and how the rules would be enforced.

On Thursday, Premier François Legault said a passport system is necessary given the rising case numbers in Quebec and the prospect of more hospitalizations and deaths.

Concerns about the vaccine passport include data security and how it will be enforced.

On Thursday, Quebec reported a sharp increase in new cases. The more than 300 new cases included 72 suspected cases that were still under investigation in Montreal. They have now been removed from the total.

Until last week, the number of new cases was consistently below 100.

Many public health experts say the passport system is necessary, given the threat of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Vaccine deliveries slowing down

The Health Ministry announced earlier this week that a delivery of 585,000 Pfizer doses this week will likely be the last to be distributed to vaccination clinics. That will be enough for several weeks of shots for those who are not yet fully inoculated.

The province will receive just over 500,000 Pfizer doses next week and plans to hold onto them, keeping them in storage for stragglers or people who need third doses. No other deliveries are planned at this time but that could change, depending on the epidemiological situation.

Vaccination clinics, testing centres closing

The Viau screening centre, located at 4553, avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, will shut down as of 3:30 p.m. because of a decline in visits.

Starting Monday, people who want to get tested for COVID-19 can go to Clinique Chauveau on 5455, rue Chauveau, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., every day.



As of Aug. 29, the CIUSSS will halt mass vaccination services at the Bill-Durnan Arena in Côtes-des-Neiges.



Parc Extension's new walk-in and on-appointment vaccination site on 7101 avenue du Parc will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m, according to Montreal's health authority in the west end, the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal.

The new location and the vaccination site in Décarie Square will remain open throughout September.

