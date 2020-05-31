COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Sunday

The latest:

Quebec has 51,059 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,641 people have died, an increase of 408 cases and 202 deaths from a day earlier. The province says 37 of those deaths are from the last 24 hours, and the rest come from a delay in data transmission.

There are 1,198 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 171 in intensive care (an increase of four). Here's a guide to the numbers .

Hair dressers, tattoo parlours and other personal-care businesses will be able to reopen June 15 in the Montreal area and Joliette, and June 1 everywhere else.

Montreal-area daycares are set to reopen June 1.

Outdoor pools, splash pads, playgrounds and washrooms can now reopen.

Find out where Montreal's mobile testing sites are today .

Some Montreal children will be able return to daycare tomorrow, but the facilities will look a little different due to new COVID-19 safety protocols.

All daycares will have to operate at 50 per cent capacity and children will be discouraged from sharing toys.

Quebec Premier François Legault gave daycares the green light to reopen earlier this month.

Outdoor pools can open again

Municipal facilities such as outdoor pools and playgrounds were cleared to reopen across the province, the Quebec government announced Saturday.

The decision is effective immediately. However, it is up to municipalities and other organizations responsible for the facilities to decide when to reopen, and what hygiene and physical-distancing rules must be respected.

Municipalities are also permitted to turn on water fountains, with the use of refillable containers preferred, and to reopen public washrooms, wading pools and splash pads.

Family seeks class-action against CHSLD

A private long-term care centre, where more than 70 people have died of COVID-19, ignored directives about keeping uninfected patients separate from infected ones, according to documents filed in Quebec Superior Court.

The allegations are contained in a application for a class-action lawsuit that was filed this week by the family of Olga Sarlis, a 91-year-old woman who died at April 28 at Vigi Mont-Royal, a CHSLD in Town of Mount Royal.

The court documents also claim that Vigi Mont-Royal failed to have its staff wear protective equipment. It says too that Sarlis died in "unacceptable" conditions. None of the claims have been proven in court.

The plaintiffs are seeking $100,000 in compensation for people who lost a spouse at the home, $30,000 for each of their heirs, and $30,000 for residents who got sick and survived.