COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Nearly 50 Quebec schools have at least 1 case of COVID-19, province pleads for diligence ahead of long weekend
- Quebec reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Saturday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 63,292 confirmed cases and 5,769 people have died.
- There are 94 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 17 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Quebec schools have been open for more than a week, and 46 out of 3,100 in the province have at least one case of COVID-19, according to government figures released Friday.
"I think we can say that it went well for the first week, but we aren't going to lower our guard, that's for sure," Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said.
In most of the 46 cases, the staff or student was infected outside of school, he said. He would not specify how many cases there were in each school but said none had turned into outbreaks, with widespread transmission within a school.
"There are no outbreaks so far," Dubé said.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
