COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Saturday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 63,292 confirmed cases and 5,769 people have died.

There are 94 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 17 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec schools have been open for more than a week, and 46 out of 3,100 in the province have at least one case of COVID-19, according to government figures released Friday.

"I think we can say that it went well for the first week, but we aren't going to lower our guard, that's for sure," Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said.

In most of the 46 cases, the staff or student was infected outside of school, he said. He would not specify how many cases there were in each school but said none had turned into outbreaks, with widespread transmission within a school.

"There are no outbreaks so far," Dubé said.

