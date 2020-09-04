COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 187 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 62,933 confirmed cases and 5,767 people have died.

There are 100 people in hospital (a decrease of nine, including 20 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Premier François Legault said Thursday the government will soon make public its data on the number of COVID-19 cases in schools.

"It's a question of informing the population," said Legault. "We have to verify the data, making sure that the numbers given by the service centres are in agreement with public health."

Quebec health authorities say they are expecting to see cases but are acting quickly to ensure there are no outbreaks.

