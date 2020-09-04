COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Quebec government to publish data on COVID-19 cases in schools
- Quebec reported 187 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 62,933 confirmed cases and 5,767 people have died.
- There are 100 people in hospital (a decrease of nine, including 20 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Premier François Legault said Thursday the government will soon make public its data on the number of COVID-19 cases in schools.
"It's a question of informing the population," said Legault. "We have to verify the data, making sure that the numbers given by the service centres are in agreement with public health."
Quebec health authorities say they are expecting to see cases but are acting quickly to ensure there are no outbreaks.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Parents in Quebec court to fight for wider access to online learning.
- Why millions of travellers have entered Canada despite COVID-19 travel restrictions.
- Laval hospital dealing with COVID-19 outbreak.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
