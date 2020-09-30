COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 799 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths Tuesday. Five deaths that occurred between Sept. 22 and 27 were also added to the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 73,450 confirmed cases and 5,833 people have died.

There are 247 people in hospital (an increase of 35), including 41 in intensive care (an increase of four).

Today is the last day that many Quebecers will be able to got to a bar or restaurant for four weeks, as restrictions in the province's red zones begin at midnight.

Those businesses, along with cinemas, museums and libraries in the greater Montreal area, Quebec City and the Chaudière-Appalaches will close until Oct. 28. A ban on parties and other gatherings is also in effect as of midnight.

Restaurants will be allowed to continue operating, but only for take-out and delivery.

The province is expected to announce details about how these new measures will be enforced, and how it will support businesses forced to close, this week.

Top COVID-19 stories today

(CBC)