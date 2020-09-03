COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Quebec parents in court today demanding wider access to online learning
- Quebec reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 62,746 confirmed cases and 5,764 people have died.
- There are 109 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 20 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
A group of parents, concerned about the threat of COVID-19 in Quebec schools, will try to convince a judge today to order the province to loosen its rules on who can take classes online.
The parents, represented by lawyer Julius Grey, are seeking an injunction that would allow them to keep their children home from school and be taught over the internet, even though they don't qualify for a medical exemption.
In Quebec, unlike in Ontario, in-person attendance is mandatory. The province has established narrow criteria for who can qualify for an exemption to the rule and receive distance learning.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
