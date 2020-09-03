COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 62,746 confirmed cases and 5,764 people have died.

There are 109 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 20 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

A group of parents, concerned about the threat of COVID-19 in Quebec schools, will try to convince a judge today to order the province to loosen its rules on who can take classes online.

The parents, represented by lawyer Julius Grey, are seeking an injunction that would allow them to keep their children home from school and be taught over the internet, even though they don't qualify for a medical exemption.

In Quebec, unlike in Ontario, in-person attendance is mandatory. The province has established narrow criteria for who can qualify for an exemption to the rule and receive distance learning.

Top COVID-19 stories today