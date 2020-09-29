COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 750 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Monday. One death that occurred on an unknown date was added to the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 7 2 ,651 confirmed cases and 5,826 people have died.

There are 212 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 37 in intensive care (a decrease of four).

The greater Montreal area, Quebec City and the Chaudière-Appalaches region are now considered red zones under the province's COVID-19 alert system, Quebec Premier François Legault announced Monday.

This means residents will now be faced with new restrictions as the province tries to control the surge in cases, including the closing of restaurant dining rooms and bars, as well as a ban on home gatherings.

Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will provide an update on the situation at 8:30 this morning.

