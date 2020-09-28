COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 896 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths Sunday. Two more deaths occurring between Sept. 20 and Sept. 25 were also added to the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 71,901 confirmed cases and 5,825 people have died.

There are 216 people in hospital (a decrease of one) , including 41 in intensive care (a decrease of four).

Quebec's two largest cities are set to be put under the highest COVID-19 alert level today, with new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Premier François Legault is expected to hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. to outline the change.

