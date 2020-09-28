COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Premier François Legault is expected to hold a news conference this afternoon to announce further restrictions in Quebec City and Montreal. Here's what you need to know.
Further restrictions coming for Montreal and Quebec City as cases climb
- Quebec reported 896 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths Sunday. Two more deaths occurring between Sept. 20 and Sept. 25 were also added to the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 71,901 confirmed cases and 5,825 people have died.
- There are 216 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 41 in intensive care (a decrease of four).
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
Quebec's two largest cities are set to be put under the highest COVID-19 alert level today, with new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.
Premier François Legault is expected to hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. to outline the change.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- High school in Longueuil closes for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.
- Experts unsure whether Quebec's health-care system can withstand latest surge of COVID-19.
- Residents at CHSLD Herron in isolation after staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
- Quit socializing for next month to stop COVID spread, Quebec health minister pleads.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.