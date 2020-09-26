COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 637 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Friday. Four deaths occurring between Sept. 18 and Sept. 23 were added to the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 70,307 confirmed cases and 5,814 people have died.

There are 199 people in hospital (an increase of 15), including 33 in intensive care (an increase of two).

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is urging the public to avoid social gatherings for 28 days.

Dubé said the province's public health experts believe if transmission can be minimized for two consecutive two-week stretches, the second wave of the virus will be contained.

The government also moved the entire greater Montreal region into the orange level of alert on Friday, given what Dubé described as an increasingly worrisome situation.

