COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Provincial health authorities to provide update this afternoon
- Quebec reported 471 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death Wednesday. Three other deaths, occurring between Sept. 16 and Sept. 21, were also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 69,088 confirmed cases and 5,809 people have died.
- There are 178 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 30 in intensive care (an increase of two).
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
With the second wave of COVID-19 underway in Quebec, Health Minister Christian Dubé and the province's public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda are expected to provide an update at 1 p.m. today.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that Canada is "at a crossroads" as cases spike in four provinces, including Quebec.
Trudeau echoed calls made by provincial health authorities earlier this week, asking all Canadians to limit social interactions as much as possible and to continue following public health recommendations.
Top COVID-19 stories today
-
Fewer than 250 travellers brought COVID-19 into Quebec in the spring, according to new study.
-
Residents at CHSLD Herron victims of 'organizational negligence' last spring, report finds.
-
Quebec's second COVID-19 wave presents new challenges, and they're daunting.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.