COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 471 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death Wednesday. Three other deaths, occurring between Sept. 16 and Sept. 21, were also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 69,088 confirmed cases and 5,809 people have died.

There are 178 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 30 in intensive care (an increase of two).

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

With the second wave of COVID-19 underway in Quebec, Health Minister Christian Dubé and the province's public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda are expected to provide an update at 1 p.m. today.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that Canada is "at a crossroads" as cases spike in four provinces, including Quebec.

Trudeau echoed calls made by provincial health authorities earlier this week, asking all Canadians to limit social interactions as much as possible and to continue following public health recommendations.

Top COVID-19 stories today