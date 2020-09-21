COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Three regions placed under moderate alert, and an elementary school shuts down amid outbreak
- Quebec reported 462 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Sunday. Four other deaths, occurring between Sept. 13 and Sept. 18 were also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 67,542 confirmed cases and 5,802 people have died.
- There are 138 people in hospital (an increase of seven), including 31 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
Residents of Montreal and Quebec City are being urged to reduce their social activities to a minimum and face new restrictions as the provincial government tries to curb a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.
Quebec's two largest cities, and the Chaudière-Appalaches region, which is south of Quebec City, have been put under "moderate alert."
That is the orange, or second-highest, alert level under the province's colour-coded COVID-19 alert system.
Quebec reported 462 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 427 new cases on Saturday. The province hasn't seen similar daily increases since late May. Hospitalizations have been increasing too, and are now at 138, up from 124 a week ago.
On Sunday, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge also announced an elementary school in Quebec City would be shutting down for two weeks, after at least 20 students and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Montreal advocates concerned new mask fines will target vulnerable communities.
- Western Quebec pubs applaud province's COVID-19 crackdown.
- Why doctors think you should get the flu shot this year — and soon.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.