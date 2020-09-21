COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 462 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Sunday. Four other deaths, occurring between Sept. 13 and Sept. 18 were also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 67,542 confirmed cases and 5,802 people have died.

There are 138 people in hospital (an increase of seven), including 31 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Residents of Montreal and Quebec City are being urged to reduce their social activities to a minimum and face new restrictions as the provincial government tries to curb a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Quebec's two largest cities, and the Chaudière-Appalaches region, which is south of Quebec City, have been put under "moderate alert."

That is the orange, or second-highest, alert level under the province's colour-coded COVID-19 alert system.

On Sunday, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge also announced an elementary school in Quebec City would be shutting down for two weeks, after at least 20 students and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

