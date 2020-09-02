COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Health minister threatens fines as karaoke bar linked to spike in cases
- Quebec reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 62,614 confirmed cases and 5,762 people have died.
- There are 110 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 20 in intensive care (an increase of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
The number of COVID-19 cases connected to a karaoke bar in Quebec City has grown to more than 30, public health authorities confirmed, contributing to a jump in new cases in the region.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé confirmed on Tuesday that 12 more cases had been linked to Bar Kirouac, in the city's Saint-Sauveur district.
Dubé said video taken at the bar recently has been circulating on social media, and he suggested that patrons and staff could be fined.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
