COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 62,614 confirmed cases and 5,762 people have died.

There are 110 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 20 in intensive care (an increase of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

The number of COVID-19 cases connected to a karaoke bar in Quebec City has grown to more than 30, public health authorities confirmed, contributing to a jump in new cases in the region.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé confirmed on Tuesday that 12 more cases had been linked to Bar Kirouac, in the city's Saint-Sauveur district.

Dubé said video taken at the bar recently has been circulating on social media, and he suggested that patrons and staff could be fined.

