COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 427 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Saturday. Three other deaths, occurring between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17 were also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 67,080 confirmed cases and 5,797 people have died.

There are 131 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 31 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the end of May on Saturday, with 427 confirmed cases over the last 24 hours.

The biggest increase is in Montreal, with 128 cases.

Meanwhile, the Quebec City region has seen its steepest increases since the beginning of the pandemic in the last week.

After 60 new cases were reported Monday and Tuesday consecutively — a record at that time — the number jumped to 86 cases Friday, and now another 60 on Saturday.

And in the Lower Saint Lawrence region, the number continues to climb, with another 15 cases reported Saturday.

Officials in New Brunswick announced earlier this week the Temiscouata region, in the Lower Saint Lawrence, would no longer be included in the Atlantic province's travel bubble, because of the increase in cases.

The Eastern Townships, Chaudière-Appalaches, and the Outaouais also reported their biggest numbers this week on Saturday.

And the numbers in the Laurentians and Lanaudière tripled from Friday to Saturday.

With cases across the province rising this month, public health officials are urging Quebecers to follow physical-distancing and mask guidelines when having small, private gatherings.

Quebec police are also visiting licensed establishments this weekend to ensure COVID-19 rules are being followed.

