COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Quebec reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since May
- Quebec reported 427 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Saturday. Three other deaths, occurring between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17 were also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 67,080 confirmed cases and 5,797 people have died.
- There are 131 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 31 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Quebec reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the end of May on Saturday, with 427 confirmed cases over the last 24 hours.
The biggest increase is in Montreal, with 128 cases.
Meanwhile, the Quebec City region has seen its steepest increases since the beginning of the pandemic in the last week.
After 60 new cases were reported Monday and Tuesday consecutively — a record at that time — the number jumped to 86 cases Friday, and now another 60 on Saturday.
And in the Lower Saint Lawrence region, the number continues to climb, with another 15 cases reported Saturday.
Officials in New Brunswick announced earlier this week the Temiscouata region, in the Lower Saint Lawrence, would no longer be included in the Atlantic province's travel bubble, because of the increase in cases.
The Eastern Townships, Chaudière-Appalaches, and the Outaouais also reported their biggest numbers this week on Saturday.
And the numbers in the Laurentians and Lanaudière tripled from Friday to Saturday.
With cases across the province rising this month, public health officials are urging Quebecers to follow physical-distancing and mask guidelines when having small, private gatherings.
Quebec police are also visiting licensed establishments this weekend to ensure COVID-19 rules are being followed.
- Quebec Premier François Legault is in preventive isolation after meeting with Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole. The party announced on Friday that O'Toole had tested positive for the virus.
- More than 1 in 10 Quebec schools have at least one case of COVID-19
- Long lines at screening sites in hard-hit zones lead to waits of up to five hours in Quebec.
- Why contact tracing remains a hurdle for Quebec in containing COVID-19
- Quebec's Heart and Lung Institute scrambles to stem an outbreak after seven staff members contract COVID-19.
- Quebec extremists radicalized by COVID-19 conspiracy theories could turn to violence, experts warn.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
