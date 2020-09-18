COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Deputy premier expected to announce new enforcement measures for public health regulations
- Quebec reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Thursday. An additional 248 from between Sept. 9 and Sept. 14 were also added to the total because of a delay in the entry of laboratory results. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 66,356 confirmed cases and 5,791 people have died.
- There are 136 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 29 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault is set to announce new enforcement measures for public health guidelines at 11 a.m.
The news conference will be carried here live.
The province has been urging Quebecers to limit private gatherings after several regions were classified as "yellow" zones under the government's colour-coded COVID-19 alert system.
Last week, the government implemented fines for those not wearing a mask in indoor public spaces.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Long lines at screening sites in hard-hit zones lead to waits of up to five hours in Quebec.
- Quebec's Heart and Lung Institute scrambles to stem an outbreak after seven staff members contract COVID-19.
- Quebec extremists radicalized by COVID-19 conspiracy theories could turn to violence, experts warn.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.