COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Thursday. An additional 248 from between Sept. 9 and Sept. 14 were also added to the total because of a delay in the entry of laboratory results. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 66,356 confirmed cases and 5,791 people have died.

There are 136 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 29 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault is set to announce new enforcement measures for public health guidelines at 11 a.m.

The province has been urging Quebecers to limit private gatherings after several regions were classified as "yellow" zones under the government's colour-coded COVID-19 alert system.

Last week, the government implemented fines for those not wearing a mask in indoor public spaces.

