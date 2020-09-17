COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Quebec reports more than 300 new cases for first time since May
- Quebec reported 303 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 65,857 confirmed cases and 5,788 people have died.
- There are 130 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 26 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
Cases in Quebec continued to climb Wednesday, with 303 new cases recorded — the highest number of new cases the province has seen since May 30.
The recent rise in cases has prompted Premier François Legault to urge the public to follow health guidelines closely and avoid social gatherings.
Under the province's colour-coded COVID-19 alert system, all regions are still classified as either green or yellow at the moment, but a document leaked Wednesday reveals more details on the restrictions that would occur should a region become an orange or red zone.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec hairdresser denies allegations of working while knowing she had COVID-19.
- Multiple provinces are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. What needs to be done now?
- Analysis: exploring the danger behind Quebec's anti-mask conspiracy theorists.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.