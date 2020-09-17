COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 303 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 65,857 confirmed cases and 5,788 people have died.

There are 130 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 26 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Cases in Quebec continued to climb Wednesday, with 303 new cases recorded — the highest number of new cases the province has seen since May 30.

The recent rise in cases has prompted Premier François Legault to urge the public to follow health guidelines closely and avoid social gatherings.

Under the province's colour-coded COVID-19 alert system, all regions are still classified as either green or yellow at the moment, but a document leaked Wednesday reveals more details on the restrictions that would occur should a region become an orange or red zone.

Top COVID-19 stories today