COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 279 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 64,986 confirmed cases and 5,780 people have died.

There are 124 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 19 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

The province saw its highest number of new cases since the beginning of June, with 279 cases reported Sunday and 244 cases Saturday.

The number of deaths however remained low, with just one additional death yesterday.

Cases in Quebec's Lower Saint Lawrence region also continued to climb over the weekend, after public health authorities linked dozens of cases to recent house parties.

