COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
The province saw its highest number of new cases in more than three months Sunday, with 279 cases reported.
- Quebec reported 279 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 64,986 confirmed cases and 5,780 people have died.
- There are 124 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 19 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
The province saw its highest number of new cases since the beginning of June, with 279 cases reported Sunday and 244 cases Saturday.
The number of deaths however remained low, with just one additional death yesterday.
Cases in Quebec's Lower Saint Lawrence region also continued to climb over the weekend, after public health authorities linked dozens of cases to recent house parties.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
