COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Regions outside Montreal dealing with several outbreaks, first death in Eastern Townships in three months
- Quebec reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths on Saturday. Six deaths that occurred before Friday have been added to the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 64,707 confirmed cases and 5,780 people have died.
- There are 125 people in hospital (an increase of two), including 16 in intensive care (an increase of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Several post-secondary institutions in the Lower Saint Lawrence have moved to online classes for the next couple weeks, as COVID-19 cases in the region continue to rise.
Although spread of the virus was largely under control throughout the summer, about 100 students attended a house party in La Pocatière, leading to several infections and community spread throughout the region.
The Eastern Townships is also seeing outbreaks, including in Sherbrooke's Ascot neighbourhood — where more than 100 cases have been confirmed — and at the CHSLD de Lambton.
A resident at the seniors' home died this week, marking the first COVID-19-related death in the Eastern Townships in three months.
Thirteen staff and 15 residents have been infected at the CHSLD, north of Lac Megantic.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
