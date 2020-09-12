COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths on Saturday. Six deaths that occurred before Friday have been added to the total. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 64,707 confirmed cases and 5,780 people have died.

There are 125 people in hospital (an increase of two), including 16 in intensive care (an increase of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Several post-secondary institutions in the Lower Saint Lawrence have moved to online classes for the next couple weeks, as COVID-19 cases in the region continue to rise.

Although spread of the virus was largely under control throughout the summer, about 100 students attended a house party in La Pocatière, leading to several infections and community spread throughout the region.

The Eastern Townships is also seeing outbreaks, including in Sherbrooke's Ascot neighbourhood — where more than 100 cases have been confirmed — and at the CHSLD de Lambton.

A resident at the seniors' home died this week, marking the first COVID-19-related death in the Eastern Townships in three months.

Thirteen staff and 15 residents have been infected at the CHSLD, north of Lac Megantic.

Top COVID-19 stories today