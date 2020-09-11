COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
COVID-19 outbreaks hit Quebec regions
- Quebec reported 188 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 64,244 confirmed cases and 5,773 people have died.
- There are 119 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 12 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
If the COVID-19 situation in the spring was principally a tale of Montreal and environs, the autumn narrative is shaping up to be about the regions.
The Capitale-Nationale administrative region has logged more cases since Saturday (220 and counting) than it did through June and July combined. Earlier this week, it reported its largest single-day increase in positive tests since February.
Meanwhile, a back-to-CEGEP party in La Pocatière that drew in a crowd of more than 100 people has led to a spike in cases in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
