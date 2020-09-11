COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 188 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 64,244 confirmed cases and 5,773 people have died.

There are 119 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 12 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

If the COVID-19 situation in the spring was principally a tale of Montreal and environs, the autumn narrative is shaping up to be about the regions.

The Capitale-Nationale administrative region has logged more cases since Saturday (220 and counting) than it did through June and July combined. Earlier this week, it reported its largest single-day increase in positive tests since February.

Meanwhile, a back-to-CEGEP party in La Pocatière that drew in a crowd of more than 100 people has led to a spike in cases in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

Top COVID-19 stories today