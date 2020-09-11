Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
While Montreal was hardest hit by the first wave of COVID-19, cases have been rising in other Quebec regions amid outbreaks.

COVID-19 outbreaks hit Quebec regions

Students at Cégep de la Pocatière were forced to switch to online learning this week, after a back-to-school party in the region led to a COVID-19 outbreak. (Simon Turcotte/Radio-Canada)
  • Quebec reported 188 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 64,244 confirmed cases and 5,773 people have died.
  • There are 119 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 12 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
  • CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
  • Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

If the COVID-19 situation in the spring was principally a tale of Montreal and environs, the autumn narrative is shaping up to be about the regions.

The Capitale-Nationale administrative region has logged more cases since Saturday (220 and counting) than it did through June and July combined. Earlier this week, it reported its largest single-day increase in positive tests since February.

Meanwhile, a back-to-CEGEP party in La Pocatière that drew in a crowd of more than 100 people has led to a spike in cases in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. 

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose. 

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

